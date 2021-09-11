SPA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 2nd T20I, September 11, 1:30 PM IST Saturday

SPA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between Spain and Germany: After entertaining the fans with an enthralling game of cricket on Friday, Germany will again go head-to-head against Spain on Saturday. The two teams will square off against each other in the second T20 International of the three-match series on September 11 at 01:30 PM IST. Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria will play to the much-anticipated match.

Germany have taken a 1-0 lead in the series as they scripted a sensational win in the first T20 International by seven wickets. The visitors delivered good performances in all three facets of the game to beat the home team. The game saw Spain posting 128 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

Batting in the second innings, Germany easily chased the target as Talha Khan played an impressive knock of 51 runs. After a win in the first T20I, Germany will aim to clinch the second T20I too to seal the series. Spain, on the other hand, will be playing the do-or-die match and will have the last chance to save the series.

Ahead of the match between Spain and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

SPA vs GER Telecast

Germany tour of Spain 2021 will not be telecast in India.

SPA vs GER Live Streaming

The SPA vs GER match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPA vs GER Match Details

The second T20 International will be played at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on September 11, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST.

SPA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Venkatraman Ganesan

Vice-captain: Talha Khan

Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed

Batsmen: Abdul Rahimzei, Paul Hennessy, Rohit Singh, Talha Khan

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sahir Naqash

Bowlers: Atif Mehmood, Ghulam Ahmadi, Kuldeep Lal

SPA vs GER Probable XIs

Spain: Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed, Ravi Panchal, Christian Munoz-Mills, Zulqarnain Haider, Kuldeep Lal, Raja Adeel, Hamza Saleem, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Charlie Rumistrzewicz

Germany: Rohit Singh, Sahir Naqash, Nilay Patel, Harish Srinivasan, Talha Khan, Dylan Blignaut, Ghulam Ahmadi, Vishnu Bharathi, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Abdul Rahimzei, Venkatraman Ganesan

