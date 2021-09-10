SPA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st T20I match, September 10, 02:30 PM IST

Spain vs Germany Dream11, SPA vs GER Dream11 Latest Update, SPA vs GER Dream11 Win, SPA vs GER Dream11 App, SPA vs GER Dream11 2021, SPA vs GER Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SPA vs GER Dream11 Live Streaming

SPA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between Spain and Germany:

Germany cricket team are touring Spain for a three-match T20I series. All three matches between Germany and Spain will be hosted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The first T20 International is scheduled to be played on September 10, Friday at 02:30 pm IST.

Despite Spain having the home advantage, Germany will start the tour as favorites. Spain hasn’t played a T20I fixture for over a year. The team’s last T20I series came against Germany only in March 2020. The two-match series ended in a tie as Spain won the first match by nine wickets while Germany scripted victory in the second game by 58 runs.

Germany, on the other hand, was last up against France and Norway in a T20I Tri-series. Germany finished at the top in the tri-series league stage as they won three out of their four league games. The same was followed by Germans outclassing Norway in the final to lift the trophy.

Ahead of the match between Spain and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

SPA vs GER Telecast

Spain vs Germany match will not be broadcasted in India.

SPA vs GER Live Streaming

The first T20 International will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPA vs GER Match Details

The match between Spain and Germany will be played at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on September 10, Friday at 02:30 PM IST.

SPA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ghulam Ahmadi

Vice-Captain- Abdul Rahimzei

Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed

Batsmen: Paul Hennessy, Abdul Rahimzei, Rohit Singh

All-rounders: Venkatraman Ganesan, Hamza Saleem, Sahir Naqash, Yasir Ali

Bowlers: Ghulam Ahmadi, Atif Mehmood, Kuldeep Lal

SPA vs GER Probable XIs:

Spain: Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Christian Munoz-Mills, Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed, Zulqarnain Haider, Kuldeep Lal, Raja Adeel, Hamza Saleem, Charlie Rumistrzewicz

Germany: Abdul Rahimzei, Venkatraman Ganesan, Rohit Singh, Sahir Naqash, Talha Khan, Dylan Blignaut, Ghulam Ahmadi, Vishnu Bharathi, Nilay Patel, Harish Srinivasan, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah

