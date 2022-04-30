SPA vs GSY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 match, April 30, 8:30 PM IST

SPA vs GSY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 match between Spain and Guernsey: Spain and Guernsey will battle it out against each other in the Saturday night match on April 30, Saturday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground. Guernsey made a poor start to the league and will hope for a comeback against Spain.

They were up against Norway in their opening game. The match didn’t go as per the plan for Guerney as they suffered a defeat by 37 runs. The batters disappointed the team as they scored only 100 runs in their 20 overs.

Spain have a home advantage and they are the favorites to win the league. Zulqarnain Haider, Kuldeep Lal, and Atif Mehmood are the key players for the team.

Ahead of the match between Spain and Guernsey, here is everything you need to know:

SPA vs GSY Telecast

Spain vs Guernsey game will not be telecast in India.

SPA vs GSY Live Streaming

The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPA vs GSY Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST on April 30, Saturday.

SPA vs GSY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Christian Munoz-Mills

Vice-Captain - Matthew Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs GSY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Isaac Damarell

Batters: Thomas Vine, Matthew Stokes, Christian Munoz-Mills

All-rounders: Zulqarnain Haider, Nathan Le Tissier, Atif Mehmood, Ollie Nightingale

Bowlers: Adeel Raja, William Peatfield, Kuldeep Lal

SPA vs GSY Probable XIs:

Spain: Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Awais Ahmed, Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz-Mills, Yasir Ali, Thomas Vine, Adeel Raja, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider

Guernsey: Dec Martel, Isaac Damarell, Matthew Stokes, Oliver Newey, Ollie Nightingale, William Peatfield, Ben Ferbrache, Ben Wentzel, David Hooper, Nathan Le Tissier, Josh Butler

