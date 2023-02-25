SPA vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 3rd T20I match, February 25, 2:30 PM IST

SPA vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between Spain and the Isle of Man: The third T20 International of the six-match series between Spain and the Isle of Man will be played on Saturday at La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena. Spain will walk into the game as favourites as they are leading the series by 1-0.

The first T20 International witnessed an all-rounder performance by Spain as they scored an 81-run win. Muhammad Ihsan won the player of the match award as his knock of unbeaten 102 runs steered his team to a score of 177 runs in 20 overs. Chasing the total, Isle of Man collapsed at 96 runs. Adam McAuley scored 30 runs but apart from the opening batter, no player made any effort.

The second match between the two teams was washed out due to the rain. Playing on Saturday, Isle of Man will be looking towards delivering a good performance with the bat and leveling the scores.

Ahead of the match between Spain and the Isle of Man, here is everything you need to know:

SPA vs IM Telecast

Spain vs Isle of Man game will not be telecast in India.

SPA vs IM Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

SPA vs IM Match Details

The SPA vs IM match will be played at La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena at 2:30 PM IST on February 25, Saturday.

SPA vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Adam McAuley

Vice-Captain - Muhammad Ihsan

Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs IM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Daniel Doyle Calle, Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Adam McAuley, Mohammad Yasin, Shafat Ali Syed

All-rounders: Ravi Panchal, Dollin Jansen, Joe Burrows

Bowlers: Christian Munoz-Mills, Atif Mehmood, Jacob Butler

SPA vs IM Probable XIs:

Spain: Christian Munoz-Mills, Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Mohammad Yasin, Ravi Panchal, Daniel Doyle Calle, Shafat Ali Syed, Atif Mehmood, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Kamran

Isle of Man: George Burrows, Adam McAuley, Nathan Knights, Carl Hartmann, Matthew Ansell, Jacob Butler, Fraser Clarke, Kieran Cawte, Eddie Beard, Dollin Jansen, Joe Burrows

