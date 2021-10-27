SPA vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Spain 2021 Match No. 1 between Sportling Alfas vs Intellectuals CC, October 27, 12:30 pm IST

SPA vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Spain 2021 match between Sportling Alfas and Intellectuals CC: After the successful conclusion of the ECS T10 tournament in Cyprus, the European Cricket Series (ECS) 2021 bandwagon now moves to Alfas del Pi in Spain. The ECS T10 Spain 2021 tournament kick starts on Wednesday, October 27, and will feature three teams — Intellectuals CC, Madrid United and Sporting Alfas. The three teams will compete against each other across 12 matches and each team will play a total of eight matches in the tournament.

The curtain raiser match of the tournament will see the hosts Sportling Alflas lock horns with Intellectuals CC on Wednesday at 12:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante. The home team go into the tournament as strong favourites, they were dominant in their group games in the inaugural ECS edition but were defeated in a massive semi-final shock against Pinatar Pirates.

On the other hand, Intellectuals CC will be looking to improve their disappointing show in the ECS Alicante series last season. The team couldn’t lift themselves after going winless in six games. They once again face an uphill task but with the pressure and expectations, however, they are capable of springing a surprise against much-fancied opposition.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture at the same venue at 02:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Sportling Alfas and Intellectuals CC; here is everything you need to know:

SPA vs INT Telecast

The Sportling Alfas vs Intellectuals CC game will not be telecasted in India

SPA vs INT Live Streaming

The match between Sportling Alfas and Intellectuals CC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPA vs INT Match Details

Sportling Alfas will face Intellectuals CC at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante at 12:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 27. Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture at 02:30 PM IST at the same venue.

SPA vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jack Perman

Vice-Captain: Abdul Manan

Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs INT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Javed Iqbal

Batters: Christian Munoz, Jack Perman, Umair Akram, Shakeel Sultan

All-rounders: Waqar Ashraf, Nadeem, Abdul Manan

Bowlers: Jamshaid Ahmed, Hassan Askari, Ibtisam Ahmad

SPA vs INT Probable XIs:

Sporting Alfas squad: Antonio Brown, Christian Munoz, Darren Walker, Jack Perman, Jake Sunderland, Jamie Roper, Jamshaid Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Paul Quinlan, Phill Pennick, Rhys Flower, Tyler Hogan, Waqar Ashraf

Intellectuals CC squad: Abdul Manan, Faisal Rehman, Furqan Muhammad, Hassan Askari, Husnain Akram, Ibtisam Ahmad, Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Kaleem, Nadeem, Rahat Abbas, Shakeel Sultan, Umair Akram, Zia ul Qayum

