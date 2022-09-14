SPA vs IRE-XI Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECC T10 2022, September 14, 3 PM IST

SPA vs IRE-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2022 match between Spain and Ireland XI: Ireland XI will be squaring off against Spain in the 11th ECC T10 2022 match. A nail-biting thriller is expected at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday as both teams are enjoying a good ride in the competition.

Spain are undefeated in the T10 league so far. With four wins from as many games, they are reeling at the top place in the points table. The table-toppers thrashed the Czech Republic in their most recent game by ten wickets owing to a sensational bowling performance by Atif Muhammad and Hamza Dar.

Ireland XI are currently second in the standings with two wins and one loss. The team made a comeback to the winning ways in their last encounter by defeating the likes of Austria by ten runs. It was a good batting performance by the middle-order that steered the team to a win.

Ahead of the match between Spain and Ireland XI, here is everything you need to know:

SPA vs IRE-XI Telecast

Spain vs Ireland XI game will not be telecast in India.

SPA vs IRE-XI Live Streaming

ECC T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPA vs IRE-XI Match Details

The SPA vs IRE-XI match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 3:00 PM IST on September 14, Wednesday.

SPA vs IRE-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Doyle-Calle

Vice-Captain: Scott Macbeth

Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs IRE-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Seamus Lynch, Adam Alger

Batters: Christian Munoz-Mills, Gurvinder Singh, Daniel Doyle-Calle

All-rounders: Hamza Dar, Muhammad Babar, Scott Macbeth

Bowlers: Matthew Humphreys, Mikey O Reilly, Atif Muhammad

SPA vs IRE-XI Probable XIs

Spain: Daniel Doyle-Calle, Muhammad Babar, Gurvinder Singh, Prince Dhiman, Asjad Butt, Hamza Dar, Christian Munoz-Mills, Adam Alger(wk), Atif Mohammad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Tom Vine

Ireland XI: John Matchett, Seamus Lynch(wk), Max Burton, Jared Wilson, Cameron Melly, Scott Macbeth, Matthew Humphreys, Mikey O’Reilly, Finn Smith, John McNally, Jamie Forbes

