SPA vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022. May 1, 6 PM IST

SPA vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 match between Spain and Norway: The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 will conclude with an encounter between Spain and Norway at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground. The battle between the two sides will take place at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground on Saturday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Spain made a terrific start to the T20 league. They hammered Norway in their first game by a decent margin of 51 runs. Yasir Ali scored 44 runs as Spain registered a total of 129 runs in 20 overs. Chasing the total, Norway scored only 78 runs as Yasir Ali and Lorne Burns picked two wickets each.

With two points to their name, Spain are at the top of the points table. Playing on Sunday, Norway will hope to avenge their defeat. They have one loss and one win to their name as they won their first game against Guernsey by 37 runs.

Ahead of the match between Spain and Norway, here is everything you need to know:

SPA vs NOR Telecast

Spain vs Norway game will not be telecast in India

SPA vs NOR Live Streaming

The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPA vs NOR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground at 06:00 PM IST on May 1, Sunday.

SPA vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Sher Sahak

Vice-Captain: Christian Munoz-Mills

Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Khizer Ahmed

Batters: Raza Iqbal, Wahidullah Sahak, Christian Munoz-Mills

All-rounders: Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider

Bowlers: Ahmadullah Shinwari, Bilal Safdar, Adeel Raja

SPA vs NOR Probable XIs

Spain: Thomas Vine, Awais Ahmed, Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz-Mills, Yasir Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy

Norway: Muhammad Sher Sahak, Khizer Ahmed(wk), Raza Iqbal, Walid Ghauri, Bilal Safdar, Ali Tafseer, Ali Saleem, Wahidullah Sahak, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Abdullah Sheikh

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here