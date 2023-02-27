Spain Bowl Out Isle of Man for 10: Lowest-ever Total in History of Men's T20 Cricket

‘Cricket is a game of uncertainties’ – the legends of the game have often said it and the fact was proven right when the national team of Isle of Man was bowled out for just 10 in an international fixture against Spain on Sunday. The bizarre feat has now set the record for the lowest-ever total in the history of men’s T20 cricket.

The team, captained by Carl Haartman, was bowled out for 10 in 8.4 overs at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground. For the Isle of Man, Joseph Burrows was the top scorer with 4 while as many as seven men were dismissed for a duck.

Spain’s left-arm fast bowlers Atif Mehmood and Mohammad Kamran took four wickets each. The latter’s haul included a hat-trick in the third over when he sent back Luke Ward, Carl Hartmann, and Edward Beard.

In reply, the Spanish side wrapped up victory off just two balls after opener Awais Ahmed smashed back-to-back sixes.

The Isle of Man have now surpassed the previous record for the lowest T20 total of 15 runs, set by Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League in Australia last year. Before Sunday, the lowest T20 international total had been 21 made by Turkey against the Czech Republic in 2019.

Speaking with Cricbuzz, Spanish head coach Corey Rutgers called it a crazy game of cricket.

“Crazy, just crazy,” Spain coach Corey Rutgers told cricbuzz.com.

“Kamran and Mehmood were getting good swing and they just kept hitting pads and stumps. It just went four for four, five for five, six for six, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.

“Thank you to the Isle of Man guys for coming out, they brought a young team and gave us some tough games. I hope they’re not too demoralised but I’m sure they’ll only learn from it,” he added.

There had been no hint of the drama to come when the two sides met earlier in the day. The Isle of Man made 132-8 before Spain cantered to victory by seven wickets with 45 balls remaining.

The Isle of Man became an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017 and competed in World Cup qualifiers in 2016 and 2018. They have played 16 T20Is thus far, out of which they have won eight and lost seven. One match ended in no result.

(With AFP Inputs)

