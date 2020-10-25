RCB vs CSK IPL 2020: Twitter Takes a Jibe at Dhoni as #Spark Trends After Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maiden IPL Fifty

Ruturaj Gaikwad showed the spark he was missing during his first two matches for Chennai Super Kings with a fluent half-century to steer his team to a win, with skipper MS Dhoni for company at the non-strikers' end, in Match 44 of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad showed the spark he was missing during his first two matches for Chennai Super Kings with a fluent half-century to steer his team to a win, with skipper MS Dhoni for company at the non-strikers' end, in Match 44 of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. And that was fodder enough for netizens to troll Dhoni for his 'youngsters lack spark' comment that he made last week, following their seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

For the uninitiated, one of the criticisms the Chennai team had been facing through the campaign is the lack of youngsters in the XI, even when senior players have consistently failed. And following the loss to Rajasthan Royals last week, Dhoni had explained their decision to continue playing the seniors, saying the youngsters did not show enough spark to push the seniors. The comment did not go down well with the fans, with most criticising Dhoni and questioning the continued inclusion of other non-performers -- namely Kedar Jadhav. After CSK were knocked out of the race for a playoff on Saturday with a ten-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians, Dhoni had hinted that for the last few games, opportunities will be given to youngsters, and against RCB Gaikwad and N Jagadeesan retained their place while pacer Monu Singh has given a debut. CSK managed to restrict RCB to 145/6, followed by Gaikwad's 51-ball 65 guiding his team to an eight-wicket win with eight balls remaining.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Fifty Steers Chennai Superkings To Eight-Wicket Win Over RCB

Here's the best of what Twitter came up with:

#gaikwad#CSKvRCB #Spark #IPL2020 Dhoni : i did not see any spark in young star's. Ruturaj Gaikwad : Mahi bhai Is this spark enough ? pic.twitter.com/d9nI9G8w01 — பனிப்பூக்கள் பார்த்திபன் (@parthisekar47) October 25, 2020

Bat up boy, Bat up! Well played! Maiden half century. #RuturajGaikwad #CSK #Spark One headache off for #CSK next year. Thanks to the #CSK management and #ThalaDhoni for showing faith in him even after his bad run. We have unlocked one box. pic.twitter.com/FSe7a7d1uL — Ramnivas Saran (@Ramnivas_21) October 25, 2020

According to #CSK fans, no matter what happen if something goes good... All credit goes to so called Dhoni.Even today, they gave credit to Dhoni saying that spark statement was the reason behind #ruturajgaikwad s success. Very bad on part of fans. #CSK #spark #IPL2020 #YOUNGSTERS pic.twitter.com/woBnYn9RoD — Srh Fan (@SrhFan11) October 25, 2020

