RCB vs CSK IPL 2020: Twitter Takes a Jibe at Dhoni as #Spark Trends After Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maiden IPL Fifty
Ruturaj Gaikwad showed the spark he was missing during his first two matches for Chennai Super Kings with a fluent half-century to steer his team to a win, with skipper MS Dhoni for company at the non-strikers' end, in Match 44 of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 25, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad showed the spark he was missing during his first two matches for Chennai Super Kings with a fluent half-century to steer his team to a win, with skipper MS Dhoni for company at the non-strikers' end, in Match 44 of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. And that was fodder enough for netizens to troll Dhoni for his 'youngsters lack spark' comment that he made last week, following their seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.
For the uninitiated, one of the criticisms the Chennai team had been facing through the campaign is the lack of youngsters in the XI, even when senior players have consistently failed. And following the loss to Rajasthan Royals last week, Dhoni had explained their decision to continue playing the seniors, saying the youngsters did not show enough spark to push the seniors. The comment did not go down well with the fans, with most criticising Dhoni and questioning the continued inclusion of other non-performers -- namely Kedar Jadhav. After CSK were knocked out of the race for a playoff on Saturday with a ten-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians, Dhoni had hinted that for the last few games, opportunities will be given to youngsters, and against RCB Gaikwad and N Jagadeesan retained their place while pacer Monu Singh has given a debut. CSK managed to restrict RCB to 145/6, followed by Gaikwad's 51-ball 65 guiding his team to an eight-wicket win with eight balls remaining.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Fifty Steers Chennai Superkings To Eight-Wicket Win Over RCB
Here's the best of what Twitter came up with:
#gaikwad showing #Spark To MS Dhoni..?#CskvsRcb pic.twitter.com/GbfKwt2JoM
— The Wahid Tales (@TalesWahid) October 25, 2020
Ruturaj Gaikwad to Dhoni after showing his #spark.. #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/BF7fgPEkt5
— Satyam Singh (@satyam_2044) October 25, 2020
#gaikwad#CSKvRCB #Spark #IPL2020
Dhoni : i did not see any spark in young star's.
Ruturaj Gaikwad : Mahi bhai Is this
spark enough ? pic.twitter.com/d9nI9G8w01
— பனிப்பூக்கள் பார்த்திபன் (@parthisekar47) October 25, 2020
Ruturaj Gaikwad today showing some #spark : pic.twitter.com/4MTruhEMcN
— Parttime Umpire (@Parttime_Er) October 25, 2020
MSD with youngsters today. #Spark #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Hxx86bAblk
— TheMurMur (@uradoofus) October 25, 2020
That was a "SPARKY" innings ...#spark #RCBvsCSK #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/u6xtxYDBtB
— Sarthak Pal (@sartha_castic) October 25, 2020
#Spark finally... CSK pic.twitter.com/DLhycz7naC
— rajesh (@sr_rajeshkumar) October 25, 2020
After 4th winning
Le #CSK dhobee pans and#Spark people: pic.twitter.com/vtP64VnOkP
— vsk_ (@KohliVivek2) October 25, 2020
സ്പാർക്ക് ഉണ്ടാവുള്ളു സ്പാർക്കേ #Spark pic.twitter.com/lU4KXdoEf4
— Athul Jaison (@lionheart_aj_7) October 25, 2020
Ithu tha spark #Ruturaj#CSKvRCB#Spark@ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/q7sKWCEZHk
— Micky Moushik (@moushikmech) October 25, 2020
Rutu To Mambatti :- என்னமோ #Spark இல்லனு சொன்னயாமே?#Mi #CskVsRCB #Master pic.twitter.com/U96zUxRfBH
— CEO IN THE HOUSE (@SketchRahul2) October 25, 2020
Bat up boy, Bat up! Well played! Maiden half century. #RuturajGaikwad #CSK #Spark
One headache off for #CSK next year. Thanks to the #CSK management and #ThalaDhoni for showing faith in him even after his bad run. We have unlocked one box. pic.twitter.com/FSe7a7d1uL
— Ramnivas Saran (@Ramnivas_21) October 25, 2020
Other Team Youngsters Madiri engalukum spark iruku
Rituraj Gaikwad
Man Of The Match
Dream11 Game Changer
Unacademy Let's Cricket It Sixes #CSKvRCB #CSKSeven #WhistleFromHome #Spark #WhistlePodu #CSK #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/DrL4W2rIhY
— Vijay James (@Vijayjames47) October 25, 2020
According to #CSK fans, no matter what happen if something goes good... All credit goes to so called Dhoni.Even today, they gave credit to Dhoni saying that spark statement was the reason behind #ruturajgaikwad s success. Very bad on part of fans. #CSK #spark #IPL2020 #YOUNGSTERS pic.twitter.com/woBnYn9RoD
— Srh Fan (@SrhFan11) October 25, 2020
Rutraj Gaikwad to Dhoni #Spark pic.twitter.com/wqgu1vOgRL
— Pranay Dhatrak (@PranayDhatrak1) October 25, 2020
