SPB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 May 16, 11:00 PM IST

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadines Divers: In the fourth match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10, Salt Pond Breakers will be up against Grenadines Divers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on Sunday, May 16 from 11:00 pm IST.

Salt Pond Breakers will be high on confidence as they were the champions of the first season as they defeated La Soufriere Hikers by 19 runs. Also, Salt Pond Breakers finished their league stage in the previous edition at the top of the points table with seven wins from eight matches.

Grenadines Divers, on the other hand, succumbed to a disastrous outing in the last season. They finished at the fourth position on the points table with just two wins from eight games.

Ahead of the match between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadines Divers; here is everything you need to know:

SPB vs GRD Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being broadcast in India

SPB vs GRD Live Streaming

The match between SPB vs GRD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPB vs GRD Match Details

The fourth match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadines Divers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST on May 16, Sunday.

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Seon Sween

Vice-Captain- Sunil Ambris

Suggested Playing XI for SPB vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Seon Sween, Wayne Harper

Batsmen: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Shem Browne

All-rounders: Asif Hopper, Davian Barnum

Bowlers: Jeremy Layne, Kevin Abraham, Tyrone Theophile, Delorn Johnson

SPB vs GRD Probable XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Seon Sween (WK), Urnel Thomas, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Tijorn Pope, Leshawn Lewis, Ricavo Williams

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper (WK), Kadir Nedd, Tyrone Theophile, Shem Browne, Asif Hopper, Razine Browne, Obed McCoy, Kevin Abraham, Braxie Browne, Jordan Samuel, Geron Wyllie

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here