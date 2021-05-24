SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League - T10 2021 May 24, 9:00 pm IST

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Garden Rangers: Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns against Botanical Garden Rangers in the upcoming 19th of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match is scheduled for May 24, Monday at 9:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Both Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Garden Rangers have experienced completely different rides in the Championship thus far.

Salt Pond Breakers had a good start to their campaign. The defending champions lived up to their reputation and won their first two matches in the league. However, the team has now lost track and will be thus low on confidence. They will be entering the contest against Botanical Garden Rangers after losing their last three games, on a trot. Their last encounter saw them losing against Fort Charlotte Strikers by seven wickets.

Botanical Garden Rangers, on the other hand, have succumbed to a forgettable outing in Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The team has failed to deliver good performances and has lost all their six matches. Botanical Garden Rangers are languishing at the last position on the points table and are yet to open their account. In their previous outing, they were defeated by Fort Charlotte Strikers by a massive 10 wickets.

Ahead of the match between Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Garden Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

SPB vs BGR Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will not be broadcast on TV in India

SPB vs BGR Live Streaming

The match between SPB vs BGR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPB vs BGR Match Details

In the 19th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021, Salt Pond Breakers will face Botanical Garden Rangers. The games will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 24, Monday at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sunil Ambris

Vice-Captain- Kesrick Williams

Playing XI for SPB vs BGR Dream11

Wicketkeepers: Seon Sween, Wayne Harper

Batsmen: Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Andrew Thomas

All-rounders: Sunil Ambris, Denson Hoyte

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Delorn Johnson, Jevon Samuel

SPB vs BGR Probable XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Sheldon Hooper, Rickford Walker, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel

Botanical Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here