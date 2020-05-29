SPB vs DVE Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

The league leaders Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will be up against Dark View Explorers (DVE) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The 24th match of the series between Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers will kick off at 10 pm on Friday, May 29 at Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent. As per the points table, SPB are leading the points table with 12 points. Salt Pond Breakers have lost only one match in the tournament. On the other hand, Dark View Explorers are stands 5th with four points. In the previous fixture, Salt Pond Breakers defeated Grenadine Divers by 8 wickets. Whereas, Dark View Explorers lost to Fort Charlotte Strikers. DVE lost the match by 17 runs.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs DVE Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
As per the weather report, there are minimum chances of rain today. As far as the pitch is concerned, it has been observed that it is quite neutral and works well for both the batsmen and bowler.
Here is the Dream11 Prediction SPB vs DVE, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers - category wise Dream11 prediction list
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Captain: S Hooper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Vice-Captain: K Need
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Behind the wickets: L James
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Bating line-up: D Greaves, S Ambris, K Nedd
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers All-rounders: S Wiliaams, U Thomas, S Hooper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Bowling attack: D Johnson, W Strough, J Harry , D Martin
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Sunil Ambris, Kadir Nedd, Donwell Hector, Urnel Thomas, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Benninton Stapleton, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Deron Greaves, Shamman Hooper, Lindon James, Kody Horne, Sealron Williaams, Andrew Thomas, Maxwell Edwards, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews.
