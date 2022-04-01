SPB vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League 2022 Eliminator match, April 1, 09:30 PM IST

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 Eliminator match between Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers: The Vincy Premier League 2022 Eliminator will see third-placed Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and fourth-placed Dark View Explorers (DVE) square off against each other at the Arnos Vale Ground, in St Vincent on Friday.

Both teams head into the contest on the back of a contrasting results but they know they have an uphill task at hand as the winner gets a Qualifier 2 spot and the loser will be knocked out. TheExplorers have so far accumulated six points from three wins. They were beaten by La Soufriere Hikers by four runs in their last league stage game. Meanwhile, the Breakers finished their league stage with six wins and two losses bagging 12 points so far. The team defeated the Grenadines Divers by nine wickets in their previous match, they will be eager to get a similar result in this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers; here is everything you need to know:

SPB vs DVE Telecast

Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers game will not be telecast in India

SPB vs DVE Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

SPB vs DVE Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, in St Vincent at 09:30 PM IST on Friday, April 1.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alick Athanaze

Vice-Captain: Kensley Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for SPB vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lindon James, Kensley Joseph

Batters: Alick Athanaze, Romano Pierre, Atticus Browne, Kadir Nedd

All-rounders: Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves

Bowlers: Ryan John, Luke Wilson, Kadeem Alleyne

SPB vs DVE Probable XIs:

Salt Pond Breakers: Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson (C), Kensley Joseph, Daveian Barnum, Anson Latchman (WK), Atticus Browne, Devonte McDowall

Dark View Explorers: Luke Wilson, Lindon James (C, WK), Dean Browne, Darius Martin, Alick Athanaze, Sealron Williams, Leshawn Lewis, Tilron Harry, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Romano Pierre

