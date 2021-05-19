SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 19, 09:00 pm IST

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers: Salt Pond Breakers will square off against Fort Charlotte Strikers in the ninth match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match is scheduled for May 19, Wednesday at 9:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Entering the contest, Salt Pond Breakers will be favorites to win the clash against Fort Charlotte Strikers.

Salt Pond Breakers are enjoying a dream ride in the T10 Championship as they have won both their matches in the league so far. SPB are placed at the second position on the points table. Their last encounter saw them scripting a stunning victory against Dark View Explorers by 43 runs.

Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, have won just one out of their three league matches they have played. The franchise will be hoping to return to winning ways soon to give a tough fight in the league and make a case for themselves to win the elite title. In their last outing, they faced a defeat by 19 runs against Dark View Explorers.

Ahead of the match between Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

SPB vs FCS Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India.

SPB vs FCS Live Streaming

The match between SPB vs FCS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPB vs FCS Match Details

The ninth match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 19, Wednesday.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sunil Ambris

Vice-Captain- Seon Sween

Suggested Playing XI for SPB vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Seon Sween, Casmus Hackshaw

Batsmen: Gidron Pope, Andrew Thomas, Miles Bascombe

All-rounders: Sunil Ambris, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Bowlers: Delron Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel

SPB vs FCS Probable XIs:

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (c), Delron Johnson, Seon Sween (wk), Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Andrew Thomas, Denson Hoyte, Rickford Walker, Kensley Joseph, Sheldon Hooper, Jevon Samuel

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe, Leshawn Lewis, Kirton Lavia (c), Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie

