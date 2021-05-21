CRICKETNEXT

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction And Fantasy Playing Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League - T10 2021 Match May 21, 9:00 pm IST Friday

Check here SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. Also, check the schedule of the Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers: Salt Pond Breakers will square off against Fort Charlotte Strikers in the upcoming match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match is scheduled for May 21, Friday at 9:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Both Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will be entering the contest after experiencing similar outings in the league.

The defending champions Salt Pond Breakers are positioned at the third spot on the points table after they managed to win just two of their four league fixtures. In their last encounter, Pond Breakers were defeated by La Soufriere Hikers by 31 runs.

Fort Charlotte Strikers are placed just below Salt Pond Breakers at the fourth spot on the points table. Strikers have also won two matches out of four fixtures and will be entering the contest after a victory in their last game. In their previous encounter, Fort Charlotte Strikers defeated Salt Pond Breakers by three runs.

Ahead of the match between Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

SPB vs FCS Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India.

SPB vs FCS Live Streaming

The match between SPB vs FCS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPB vs FCS Match Details

The 13th match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 21, Friday.

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Gidron Pope

Vice-Captain: Sunil Ambris

Suggested Playing XI for SPB vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Seon Sween

Batsmen: Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Gidron Pope

All-rounders: Sunil Ambris, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Bowlers: Jevon Samuel, Jeremy Layne, Delorn Johnson, Nigel Small

SPB vs FCS Probable XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Rickford Walker, Sheldon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan

