SPB vs GRD Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 1st Semi-final, Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

As the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is coming towards an end on Sunday, May 31, the tournament will host the two semi-finals on Saturday, May 30. The first semi-final of the day will see Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) go head-to-head against Grenadines Divers. The SPB vs GRD Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. In the previous match, Salt Pond Breakers kept clean sheet with a 20-run win over Dark View Explorers. Whereas, Grenadines Divers lost to Botanica Gardens Rangers.
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers semi-final live match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm. Viewers can live stream the Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers match on Fancode app. For those, who wanna watch it on TV, Star Sports and Sony ESPN will telecast the SPB vs GRD match live.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs GRD Dream11 Predictions: Team News, Pitch report, Weather report
Table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers will eye to continue their promising form and eye to seal their berth in the final.
On the other hand, Grenadines Divers have been struggling to remain in form, switching between fourth and fifth position through the series. The side will try to give their best shot in the upcoming game.
The pitch of the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex is dry, giving an upper hand to bowlers, especially fast pacers and spinners. However, it favours the team that chose to bowl first, letting the other team score an easy target chase.
Here is the Salt Pond Breakers vs and Grenadines Divers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs and Grenadines Divers Captain: Sunil Ambris
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs and Grenadines Divers Vice-Captain: Asif Hooper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs and Grenadines Divers Behind the wickets: Wayne Harper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs and Grenadines Divers Bating line-up: Urnel Thomas, Sunil Ambris, Shem Browne
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs and Grenadines Divers All-Rounders: Richie Richards, Asif Hooper, Kadir Nedd, Donwell Hector
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs and Grenadines Divers Bowing attack: Wesrick Strough, Obey McCoy, Jeremy Layne
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs Grenadines Divers: Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers Probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Wayne Harper (WK), Romano Pierre, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel, Geron Wyllie.
SPB vs GRD Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 1st Semi-final, Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
The first semi-final of the day will see Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) go head-to-head against Grenadines Divers.
