SPB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League 2022 match, March 27, 12:00 am IST

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadines Divers: It will be a battle between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadines Divers in the 16th match of the Vincy Premier League. Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent will conduct the game on Sunday, March 27.

Salt Pond Breakers have been absolutely sensational in the Vincy Premier League T10. They are yet to lose a game in the league. Breakers have won all four games to occupy the top spot in the points table. They are heading into the Sunday game after winning their last game against Drak View Explorers by six wickets.

Grenadines Divers are fourth in the standings with two victories and as many losses. The team showed some form in its last game by defeating Fort Charlotte Strikers by seven wickets. Kevin Abraham and Imran Joseph picked two wickets each to restrict the opposition at a score of 74.

Ahead of the match between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadines Divers; here is everything you need to know:

SPB vs GRD Telecast

Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers game will not be telecast in India.

SPB vs GRD Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPB vs GRD Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 AM IST on March 27, Sunday.

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kadir Nedd

Vice-Captain - Asif Hooper

Suggested Playing XI for SPB vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kensley Joseph, Hyron Shallow

Batters: Kadir Nedd, Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Rickford Walker

All-rounders: Asif Hooper

Bowlers: Benniton Stapleton, Kadeem Alleyne, Imran Joseph, Wesrick Strough

SPB vs GRD Probable XIs:

Salt Pond Breakers: Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Anson Latchman, Davian Barnum, Delorn Johnson, Ryan John, Kadir Nedd, Devonte McDowald, Atticus Browne, Kadeem Alleyne, Benniton Stapleton

Grenadines Divers: Denson Hoyte, Hyron Shallow (wk), Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Asif Hooper (c), Kevin Abraham, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Vedol Edwards, Imran Joseph, Wesrick Strough

