Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

SPB vs LHS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Teams Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will come face to face once again for the Wednesday, May 27, clash in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.

Trending Desk |May 27, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
SPB vs LHS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Teams Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will come face to face once again for the Wednesday, May 27, clash in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. This will be their second face-off in the tournament.

The SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown, St Vincent. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers live match is scheduled to start at 10 pm.

Both the teams are rallying on the top of the points table, with just a difference of two points. While the Breakers have won all the previous matches, the Hikers have lost just once.

Interested viewers can live stream the Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers match on the Fancode app. Those, who are willing to watch the SPB vs LSH live match on TV, can switch to Star Sports and Sony ESPN.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report

The dry pitch at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex will as usual act in the favour of batsman. The spinners will have to focus on fast deliveries to show their magic on the field.

The average score for today can be expected around 80-90 runs.

Here is the Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Captain: Desron Maloney, Delorn Johnson

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Vice-Captain: Sunil Ambris, Dillon Douglas

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Behind the wickets: Casmus Hackshaw

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bating line-up: Desron Maloney, Douglas, Salvan Brown, Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers All-Rounders: Jeremy Layne, Dean Browne

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bowling attack: Delorn Johnson, Benniton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs La Soufriere Hikers: Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers Probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Desron Maloney, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Tilran Harry, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Delzell.

cricket tips SPB vs LHSLa Soufriere HikersSalt Pond BreakersSPB vs LSH Dream11SPB vs LSH playing XIVincy Premier T10 League 2020Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 scheduleVincy Premier T10 League 2020 squadVincy Premier T10 League 2020 teamsVincy Premier T10 League 2020 timings

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more