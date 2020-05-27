SPB vs LHS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Teams Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will come face to face once again for the Wednesday, May 27, clash in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. This will be their second face-off in the tournament.
The SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown, St Vincent. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers live match is scheduled to start at 10 pm.
Both the teams are rallying on the top of the points table, with just a difference of two points. While the Breakers have won all the previous matches, the Hikers have lost just once.
Interested viewers can live stream the Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers match on the Fancode app. Those, who are willing to watch the SPB vs LSH live match on TV, can switch to Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
The dry pitch at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex will as usual act in the favour of batsman. The spinners will have to focus on fast deliveries to show their magic on the field.
The average score for today can be expected around 80-90 runs.
Here is the Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Captain: Desron Maloney, Delorn Johnson
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Vice-Captain: Sunil Ambris, Dillon Douglas
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Behind the wickets: Casmus Hackshaw
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bating line-up: Desron Maloney, Douglas, Salvan Brown, Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers All-Rounders: Jeremy Layne, Dean Browne
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bowling attack: Delorn Johnson, Benniton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs La Soufriere Hikers: Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers Probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Desron Maloney, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Tilran Harry, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Delzell.
