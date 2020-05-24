Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

SPB vs LHS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

As seen in the previous games, the pitch gives an advantage to the bowling unit. It is a chasing wicket.

Trending Desk |May 24, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
SPB vs LHS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

On Sunday, May 24, the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will face-off between Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and La Soufriere Hikers (LSH). The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown, St Vincent.

Cricket lovers across the globe can enjoy the live streaming of the upcoming  Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers fixture on the Fancode app. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH can also be viewed on Star Sports and Sony ESPN channels.

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers live match is scheduled to start at 10 pm.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report

The Arnos Valley Sporting Complex will witness cloudy weather on Sunday. There are less chances of rain.

As seen in the previous games, the pitch gives an advantage to the bowling unit. It is a chasing wicket.

Here is the Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction,  Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Captain: Desron Maloney

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction,  Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Vice-Captain: Sunil Ambris

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction,  Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Behind the wickets: Tilran Harry

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction,  Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bating line-up: Desron Maloney, Salvan Brown, Sunil Ambris

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction,  Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers All-Rounders: Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction,  Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bowling attack: Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Othneil Lewis

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs La Soufriere Hikers: Seon Sween, Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Christoy John, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough, Benninton Stapleton

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers Probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Tilran Harry, Desron Maloney, Rawdon Bentick, Salvan Brown, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Othneil Lewis, Kimson Dalzell, Kenson Dalzell

 

cricket tips SPB vs LHSLa Soufriere HikersSalt Pond BreakersSPB vs LSH Dream11SPB vs LSH playing XIVincy Premier T10 League 2020Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 scheduleVincy Premier T10 League 2020 squadVincy Premier T10 League 2020 teamsVincy Premier T10 League 2020 timings

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more