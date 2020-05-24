SPB vs LHS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

On Sunday, May 24, the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will face-off between Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and La Soufriere Hikers (LSH). The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown, St Vincent.
Cricket lovers across the globe can enjoy the live streaming of the upcoming Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers fixture on the Fancode app. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH can also be viewed on Star Sports and Sony ESPN channels.
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers live match is scheduled to start at 10 pm.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
The Arnos Valley Sporting Complex will witness cloudy weather on Sunday. There are less chances of rain.
As seen in the previous games, the pitch gives an advantage to the bowling unit. It is a chasing wicket.
Here is the Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Captain: Desron Maloney
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Vice-Captain: Sunil Ambris
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Behind the wickets: Tilran Harry
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bating line-up: Desron Maloney, Salvan Brown, Sunil Ambris
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers All-Rounders: Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 SPB vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bowling attack: Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Othneil Lewis
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs La Soufriere Hikers: Seon Sween, Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Christoy John, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough, Benninton Stapleton
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers Probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Tilran Harry, Desron Maloney, Rawdon Bentick, Salvan Brown, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Othneil Lewis, Kimson Dalzell, Kenson Dalzell
SPB vs LHS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
