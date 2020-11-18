- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
SPB vs LSH Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier League, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
SPB vs LSH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SPB vs LSH Dream11 Best Picks / SPB vs LSH Dream11 Captain / SPB vs LSH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 18, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
In the 22nd match of Vincy Premier League, Salt Pond Breakers will face La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. At present, Salt Pond Breakers are on the second position of the point table. The team, till now, have 10 points from seven matches. La Soufriere Hikers’ performance has been average. The team have three wins and six points to their credit from six matches.
The Vincy Premier League, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers match is scheduled for Wednesday November 17. The outing will commence from 10:30 PM IST.
In the latest match, the two teams were on the winning end. Salt Pond Breakers beat Botanic Garden Rangers by seven wickets and La Soufriere Hikers defeated Grenadines Divers by eight wickets.
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers: Live Score
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers: Match Details
November 17 - 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent.
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League dream 11 team Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers:
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Captain: Sunil Ambris
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Vice-Captain: Dillon Douglas
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers wicketkeeper: Sean Sween
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Batting line-up: Desron Maloney, Urnel Thomas, Romano Pierre
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers All-Rounders: Dillon Douglas, Sunil Ambris, Ricavo Williams, Salvan Browne
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League dream 11 Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bowlers: Jeremy Haywood, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League Salt Pond Breakers probable XI vs La Soufriere Hikers: Sunil Ambris (C), Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Leshawn Lewis, Ricavo Williams, Sean Sween (WK), Romano Pierre, Ryan John, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas
SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League La Soufriere Hikers probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Salvan Browne (WK), Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney (C), Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Kemron Strough, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Tilron Harry
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking