SPB vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 20, 11:00 pm IST

SPB vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers:The viewers should brace themselves for a cracking game as defending champions Salt Pond Breakers will be up against runner-up La Soufriere Hikers in the 12th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is scheduled for May 20, Thursday at 11:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

Both Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers are ruling the points table as they positioned at the second and first place, respectively. Salt Pond Breakers have featured in three matches in the league thus far and managed to secure victory in two fixtures. In their previous fixture, they registered their first defeat in the league as they were outplayed by Fort Charlotte Strikers by three runs.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, are enjoying a dream ride as they have been unbeatable in the T10 Championship. Hikers have won their all three league games and are being deemed as the favorites to win the competition. Their last encounter saw them scripting a stunning victory over Botanical Gardens Rangers by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

SPB vs LSH Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India.

SPB vs LSH Live Streaming

The match between SPB vs LSH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPB vs LSH Match Details

The 12th match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST on May 20, Thursday.

SPB vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dillon Douglas

Vice-Captain: Seon Sween

Suggested Playing XI for SPB vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Salvan Browne, Seon Sween

Batsmen: Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas

All-rounders: Sunil Ambris, Benniton Stapleton

Bowlers: Delorn Johnson, Kemron Strough, Jevon Samuel

SPB vs LSH Probable XIs:

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Rickford Walker, Sheldon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman (WK), Ojay Matthews, Camano Cain, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Kemron Strough

