SPC vs EXC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SPC vs EXC Dream11 Best Picks / SPC vs EXC Dream11 Captain / SPC vs EXC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

SPC vs EXC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Capelle, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Sparta Cricket 1888 and Excelsior 20 – the two undefeated teams – are set to clash on Day 2 of the ECS T10 Capelle. While SPC has won all three matches it played yesterday, EXC won two matches it played. Riding high on confidence, the two teams will give everything to assert their dominance over the other and come as the undisputed leader on the board. The other teams in the draw are yet to put any point on the board. The match will be played at 12:30 pm IST at Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

SPC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Capelle 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

SPC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SPC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20: Match Details

September 17 - 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs EXC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs EXC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 captain: Vikramjit Singh

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs EXC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 vice-captain: Rens van Troost

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs EXC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 wicketkeeper: Timothy de Kok

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs EXC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 batsmen: Mamoon Latif, Musa Ahmad, Ben Cooper

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs EXC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 all-rounders: Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Lorenzo Ingram, Rens van Troost

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs EXC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 bowlers: Manin Singh, Max Hoornweg, Tom Heggelman

SPC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Sparta Cricket 1888 playing 11 against Excelsior 20: Mamoon Latif, Musa Ahmad, Danish Umar, Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Faisal Iqball, Timothy de Kok (WK), Manin Singh, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Prithviraj Balwant Singh

SPC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 playing 11 against Sparta Cricket 1888: Joost Kroesen, Ryan Campbell, Ben Cooper, Rens van Troost, Corey Rutgers, Lorenzo Ingram, Mathijs Schewe (WK), Luuk Kroesen, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelman, Pradeep Kumar