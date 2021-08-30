SPC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs SV Kampong Cricket Monday

SPC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 between Sparta Cricket 1888 and SV Kampong Cricket: The third match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 will see Sparta Cricket 1888 up against SV Kampong Cricket on Monday, August 30. The game will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle and starts at 04:30 pm IST.

Defending champions Sparta Cricket 1888 will be playing three matches of this season of the ECS T10 Capelle on the same day (August 30). Sparta Cricket had won six out of seven league games including the final last season. They defeated Excelsior 20 in the summit clash by 29 runs to clinch the trophy. Continuing the form, the reigning champions started the 2021 season with a eight wicket victory over Qui Vive earlier today.

Whereas, SV Kampong Cricket will be get their first taste of ECS T10 2021 cricket with this encounter. The team will be hoping to have an enthralling start to their campaign in the tournament. With Shaheryar Butt, Ratha Alphonse and Muhammad Usman Malik among other players in form they seem to hold good stead heading into the contest.

Both sides will clash again in the reverse fixture that is scheduled at 8:30 PM IST, at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and SV Kampong Cricket; here is everything you need to know:

SPC vs KAM Telecast

The Sparta Cricket 1888 vs SV Kampong Cricket match will not be broadcast in India.

SPC vs KAM Live Streaming

The match between SPC vs KAM will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPC vs KAM Match Details

The third match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 will be played between Sparta Cricket 1888 and SV Kampong Cricket at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on August 30, Monday at 4:30 pm IST. The reverse fixture between both sides is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST, at the same venue.

SPC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mudassar Bukhari

Vice-captain: Aryan Dutt

Suggested Playing XI for SPC vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shaheryar Butt

Batsmen: Musa Ahmad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Md Abdul Kader

All-rounders: Mudassar Bukhari, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh

Bowlers: Ivo Hoornweg, Usman Saleem, Rana Siddique, Tushar Bhakre

SPC vs KAM Probable XIs

Sparta Cricket 1888: Ivo Hoornweg, Usman Saleem, Max Hoornweg, Ali Raza, Imran Choudry, Vikramjit Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Musa Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Sawan Sardha, Aryan Dutt

SV Kampong Cricket: Kertan Nana, Adriaan Verbeek, Mees Hoffmann, Md Abdul Kader, Vikram Chaturvedi, Muhammad Usman Malik, Shaheryar Butt, Rana Siddique, Tushar Bhakre, Bilal Saleem, Pierre Jacod

