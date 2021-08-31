SPC vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 match no. 8, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Liege, Aug 31, 04:30 pm IST

SPC vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Liege:

Sparta Cricket 1888 will lock horns with Liege in the eighth match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 tournament on Tuesday, August 31. The match will be hosted at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle and the game is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Sparta Cricket will be coming into this one with three straight victories and are the predictable favourites to win the match against the Belgian outfit. The defending champions played three matches this season where they won all of those matches. The team will be looking to continue their Monday’s winning streak on Tuesday as well and cement themselves comfortably at the top of the points table.

Liege, on the other hand, will be making their debut this season, may need some time to adjust to the playing conditions. While they would want to win their opening game, however, it will be a tough task as the team will be up against Sparta Cricket who are in superb form.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture, which is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Liege; here is everything you need to know:

SPC vs LIE Telecast

The Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Liege match will not be broadcasted in India.

SPC vs LIE Live Streaming

The match between SPC vs LIE will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SPC vs LIE Match Details

The sixth match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 will be played between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Liege at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Tuesday, August 31, at 04:30 pm IST. Both sides will meet once again in the reverse fixture which will start at 08:30 PM IST at the same venue.

SPC vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shariz Ahmad

Vice-Captain: Harman Singh

Suggested Playing XI for SPC vs LIE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Garnett Tarr

Batsmen: Musa Ahmad, Harman Singh, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Ikramullah Naser

All-rounders: Salman Yaqub, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Butt

Bowlers: Shafiullah Zakhel, Pardeep Singh, Deepu Sachdeva, Sohail Kalim

SPC vs LIE Probable XIs:

Sparta Cricket 1888: Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Joost Martijn Snoep (C), Garnett Tarr (WK), Danish Umar, Salman Yaqub, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh

Liege: Ikramullah Naser, Sultan Ali, Param Singh, Harman Singh, Ali -Raza, Umair Butt, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Gagandeep Singh Mann, Shafiullah Zakhel

