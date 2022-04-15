SPC vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match, April 15, 12:30 PM IST

SPC vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Punjab Rotterdam: Sparta Cricket 1888 and Punjab Rotterdam will square off against each other in Friday’s first two matches at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle. Sparta Cricket 1888 are in desperate need of a win.

The team needs to win all its upcoming league games to keep their chances of qualifying for the next round alive. So far, Sparta have featured in six league games, winning five and losing one match. The team is on a two-match losing streak after losing its last two games at the hands of SV Kampong by eight and 75 runs.

Punjab Rotterdam, on the other hand, have done a decent job by winning three league games and losing as many matches. Rotterdam are sitting at third place in the points table by collecting six points. They also suffered a loss against SV Kampong in their most recent encounter by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Punjab Rotterdam, here is everything you need to know:

SPC vs PR Telecast

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Punjab Rotterdam game will not be telecast in India

SPC vs PR Live Streaming

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPC vs PR Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 12:30 PM IST on April 15, Friday.

SPC vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sikander Zulfiqar

Vice-Captain - Wahab Umar

Suggested Playing XI for SPC vs PR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sandeep Sardha, Asad Zulfiqar

Batters: Raza Noor, Sharafat Khogyani, Wahab Umar

All-rounders: Sikander Zulfiqar, Joost-Martijn Snoep

Bowlers: Salman Yaqub, Sohail Bhatti, Ashiqullah Said, Sulaiman Tariq

SPC vs PR Probable XIs:

Sparta Cricket 1888: Karan Pawa, Shahzad Khan, Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil, Sandeep Sardha (wk), Raza Noor, Danish Umar, Salman Yaqub, Sawan Sardha, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Wahab Umar, Joost-Martijn Snoep (c)

Punjab Rotterdam: Saqib Zulfiqar, Ashiqullah Said, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Teja Nidamanuru, Sohail Bhatti, Sulaiman Tariq (c), Rehmat Zulfiqar, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Yasir Usman, Mubashar Hussain

