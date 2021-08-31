SPC vs QUV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 between Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Qui Vive, August 31, 12:30 pm IST

SPC vs QUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Qui Vive:Sparta Cricket 1888 will go head-to-head against Que Vive in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 tournament on Tuesday, August 31. The exciting match will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg, in Capelle, Netherlands.

Sparta Cricket 1888 were exceptional on Monday, as they won all three of their opening matches of the tournament in back-to-back games on the same day. The defending champions won against Que Vive by eight wickets in the season opening match, followed by a seven-wicket and four-run victories over SV Kampong Cricket in reverse fixtures on Monday. The reigning champions would like to extend their winning momentum in this match.

Que Vive, on the other hand, started their 2021 ECS T10 campaign on a dismal note. The team lost both their opening fixtures on Monday. They were beaten by their Tuesday’s opponents by eight-wickets in the first match of the tournament. Followed by a 56-run loss against Veni Vedi Vici on Monday. Notably, the team will play in three matches (including the one against Sparta Cricket) on the same day and they would be keen open their account on Tuesday.

The SPC vs QUV match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Qui Vive; here is everything you need to know:

SPC vs QUV Telecast

The Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Qui Vive match will not be broadcasted in India.

SPC vs QUV Live Streaming

The match between SPC vs QUV will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SPC vs QUV Match Details

The sixth match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 will be played between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Qui Vive at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Tuesday, August 31, at 12:30 pm IST.

SPC vs QUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Garnet Tar

Vice-Captain: Murad Jeeva

Suggested Playing XI for SPC vs QUV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Garnet Tar

Batsmen: Musa Ahmed, Manin Singh, Prithvi Balwant Singh

All-rounders: Aryan Dutt, Murad Jeeva, Salman Yakub, Sharij Ahmed

Bowlers: Ajay Kotnala, Arnav Mishra, Vivek Babu Varnam

SPC vs QUV Probable XIs:

Sparta Cricket 1888: Musa Ahmed, Sharij Ahmed, Manin Singh, Garnet Tar (C, WK), Danish Omar, Salman Yakub, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh, Prithvi Balwant Singh, Finlay Bizkirk, Asif Hossainbanks

Qui Vive: Venkatachalam Balakrishnan, Keshav Ranjan, Satyajit Singh, Murad Jeeva, Ajay Kotnala, Palas Nuwal, Bala Gurumurthy (C), Maninder Singh, Vivek Babu Varnam, Arnav Mishra, Ashish Arora

