SPC vs QUV Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021, August 30, 12:30 pm IST Monday

SPC vs QUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Qui Vive: After Dresden, the European Cricket Series (ECS) now moves to Capelle. Sparta Cricket 1888 will go head-to-head against Qui Vive in the curtain-raiser of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. The much-fancied game will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on August 30, Monday at 12:30 pm IST.

Sparta Cricket 1888 will be hoping to repeat their exceptional performance from the last year this time too. Sparta Cricket had won five out of six league games last season. The team lifted the T10 cup after defeating Excelsior 20 in the finals by 29 runs.

Qui Vive, on the other hand, will be making its ECS debut on Monday. The team will be hoping to have an enthralling start to their campaign in the ECS T10 Capelle 2021. Interestingly, most of the Qui Vive players are from the Indian subcontinent.

Ahead of the match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Qui Vive; here is everything you need to know:

SPC vs QUV Telecast

The Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Qui Vive match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

SPC vs QUV Live Streaming

The match between SPC vs QUV will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPC vs QUV Match Details

The first match of the ECS T10 Capelle 2021 will be played between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Qui Vive at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on August 30, Monday at 12:30 pm IST.

SPC vs QUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Musa Ahmad

Vice-captain: Mudassar Bukhari

Suggested Playing XI for SPC vs QUV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ali Raza, Naveen Balaj Damodaran

Batsmen: Danish Umar, Musa Ahmad, Ashish Arora

All-rounders: Mudassar Bukhari, Aryan Dutt, Puneet Kumar Bindlish

Bowlers: Max Hoornweg, Usman Saleem, Bala Gurumurthy

SPC vs QUV Probable XIs

Sparta Cricket 1888: Manin Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Joost Martijn Snoep, Max Hoornweg, Danish Umar, Usman Saleem, Musa Ahmad, Ali Raza (wk), Wahab Umar, Aryan Dutt

Qui Vive: Palas Nuwal, Imran Shaik, Keshav Ranjan, Jeyapaul Vasan, Ajay Kumar Kotnala, Bala Gurumurthy, Vivek Varnam, Naveen Balaj Damodaran, Ashish Arora, Puneet Kumar Bindlish, Murad Jiwa

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here