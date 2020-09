SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SPC vs VCC Dream11 Best Picks / SPC vs VCC Dream11 Captain / SPC vs VCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Capelle, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | After making their way through the qualifiers , Sparta Cricket 1888 will take on Voorburg Cricket Club (VCC) in an upcoming match scheduled for Friday, September 18 in the ongoing ECS T10 Capelle. Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) have been showing their best game so far in the league, winning four of their five games till now. Meanwhile, Voorburg Cricket Club are still struggling to stay strong as they have lost four out of five matches in the tournament. Today’s match will be a really important game.

The match will be played at 12:30 pm IST at Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

All matches of ECS T10 Capelle 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

September 18 - 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs VCC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club captain: Musa Ahmad

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs VCC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club vice-captain: Rens van Troost

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs VCC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club wicketkeeper: Timothy de Kok

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs VCC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club batsmen: Musa Ahmad, T de Grooth, Mamoon Latif

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs VCC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club all-rounders: Mudassar Bukhari, B de Leede, P Boissevain, A Dutt

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 SPC vs VCC Dream11 team for Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club bowlers: M Singh, I Ahmad, Sajjad Kamal

SPC vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Sparta Cricket 1888 playing 11 against Voorburg Cricket Club: Faisal Iqbal, Mamoon Latif, Mudassar Bukhari, Max Hoornweg, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Tim de-Kok, Manin Singh, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Ivo Hoornweg, and Danish Umar

SPC vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Voorburg Cricket Club playing 11 against Sparta Cricket 1888: Bas De Leede, Aryan Dutt, Tahir Bajwa, Floris De Lange, Vivian Kingma, Phillipe Boissevain, Rehan Waheed, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Tobias Neta, Sajjad Kamal, Iftekhar Ahmed

