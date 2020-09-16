SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Capelle Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 16, 2020

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Capelle | Hosts Sparta 1888, Excelsior 20, SV Kampong and Voorburg feature over three days with 14 enthralling T10 matches scheduled from the magnificent Sportpark Bermweg in the Netherlands. "Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club," said Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep.Capelle in the Netherlands is the next adventure on the European Cricket Series roadshow after entertaining tournaments in recent weeks in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy and Sweden to name but a few. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

SPC vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle Live Streaming Details

European Cricket Network and on FanCode

SPC vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SPC vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle Match Details

September 16 – 12:30 PM IST from Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

SPC vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle My Dream11 Team

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ali Raza

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Tom de Grooth, Faisal Iqbal, Prithviraj Balwantsingh

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Lenert van Wyk (CAPTAIN), Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain (VICE CAPTAIN), Mudassar Bukhari

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Steffen Mulder, Usman Saleem, Ali Qasim Ahmad

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Sparta Cricket 1888 : Mudassar Bukhari, Ali Raza (wk), Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Craig Ambrose, Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil, Mamoon Latif, Manminder Singh, Prithviraj Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Usman Saleem

Voorburg Cricket Club : Bas de Leede, Tom de Grooth, Righardt Pieterse, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Floris de Lange, Alyan Razzaqi, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Remco van der Giessen (wk), Steffen Mulder

