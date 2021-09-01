SPC vs VVV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Veni Vidi Vici, September 1, 06:30 pm IST

SPC vs VVV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Veni Vidi Vici:Sparta Cricket 1888 will be facing off against Veni Vedi Vici (VVV) in match no. 14 of the ECS Netherlands, Capelle T10 2021 tournament on Wednesday, September 1. The match will be hosted at the Sportpark Bermweg Stadium and is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST.

Both sides remain unbeaten in the tournament, however Sparta Cricket have six wins to their name, while Veni Vedi Vici have three so far. Sparta Cricket have been in phenomenal form this year and are leaving no stone unturned in their title defense. They head into this fixture on the back of a 30-run victory against Liege on Tuesday evening.

Veni Vedi Vici, on the other hand, won all three opening fixtures thus far. Their first two triumphs came against Que Vive by 56 and 32 runs,respectively, on the same day. While, a51-run win against SV Kampong Cricket was their third earlier today. They would want to continue the winning momentum in this match as well.

Ahead of the match between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Veni Vidi Vici; here is everything you need to know:

The Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Veni Vidi Vicimatch will not be broadcasted in India.

The match between SPC vs VVV will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

The 14th match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 will be played between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Veni Vidi Vici at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Wednesday, September 1, at 06:30 pm IST.

Captain: Garnett Tarr

Vice-Captain: Mohsin Abid Ghaznavi

Suggested Playing XI for SPC vs VVV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Garnett Tarr

Batsmen: Faisal Mehmood, Musa Ahmad, Zishan Javaid Akram

All-rounders: Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Aryan Dutt, Mohsin Abid Ghaznavi, Shariz Ahmad

Bowlers:Danish Umar, Patient Charumbira,Sheraz Sheikh

SPC vs VVV Probable XIs:

Sparta Cricket 1888: Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Mudassar Bukhari, Tom Hoornweg, Asief Hoseinbaks, Manin Singh, Garnett Tarr (C, WK), Danish Umar, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh

Veni Vedi Vici: Ashir Abid, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Mohsin Ghaznavi, Mahesh Hans, Raza Khan, Faisal Mehmood, Aziz Mohammad, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira

