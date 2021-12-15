SPE vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, SFI Panters Euro vs Central Smashers December 15, 6:30 PM IST

SPE vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between SFI Panters Euro and Central Smashers: In the fourth match of the MCA T10 Blash Championship 2021, SFI Panters Euro will be crossing swords with Central Smashers. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 06:30 PM IST on December 15, Wednesday.

SFI Panters Euro are coming into the tournament after playing the final of the MCA T10 All Stars Bash 2021. The team ended up losing the showpiece event to KL Stars by eight wickets. Panters’ first match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship against Southern Hitters was washed out due to rain. The team will be hoping for a full match on Wednesday.

Central Smashers, on the other hand, were unbeatable during the league stage of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021. However, just like SFI Panthers, Central Smashers also had to endure a loss in the final. The team was defeated by Northern Strikers.

Ahead of the match between SFI Panters Euro and Central Smashers; here is everything you need to know:

SPE vs CS Telecast

SPE vs CS match will be not be telecast in India.

SPE vs CS Live Streaming

The SFI Panters Euro vs Central Smashers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SPE vs CS Match Details

The SFI Panters Euro vs Central Smashers contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 06:30 PM IST on December 15, Wednesday.

SPE vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal

Vice-captain: Sheraz Farrukh

Suggested Playing XI for SPE vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Asad Ali

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Rajkumar Rajendran, Sheraz Farrukh, Saifullah Malik

Allrounders: Atiq Ur Rehman, Dilawar Abbas, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Aqib Khan, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal

SPE vs CS Probable XIs

SFI Panters Euro: Rajkumar Rajendran, Muhammad Irfan, Sheraz Farrukh(c), Shakti Singh, Ariff Ullah, Rizwan Haider, Atiq Ur Rehman, Dilawar Abbas, Akbar Ali, Asad Ali(wk), Aqib Khan

Central Smashers: Ammar Hazalan (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Saifullah Malik, Norwira Zazmie, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Fitri Sham

