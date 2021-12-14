SPE vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, December 14, 6:30 PM IST

SPE vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between SFI Panters Euro and Southern Hitters: In the second match of the MCA T10 Blash Championship 2021, SFI Panters Euro will be battling it out against Southern Hitters. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 6:30 pm IST on December 14, Tuesday.

SFI Panters Euro will be desperate to do well in the T10 Championship. The team was terrific during the MCA T10 All Stars Bash 2021. However, they failed to lift the cup as they lost the final to KL Stars by eight wickets. Panters will be hoping to bring the trophy home this time around.

Southern Hitters last featured in the MCA T10 Super Series 2021. The team did well in the league stage as they reached the knockout stage. However, Southern Hitters had to satisfy with the third place only. The team defeated Western Warriors by 22 runs for the 3rd position match.

Ahead of the match between SFI Panters Euro and Southern Hitters; here is everything you need to know:

SPE vs SH Telecast

SPE vs SH match will be not be telecast in India.

SPE vs SH Live Streaming

The SFI Panters Euro vs Southern Hitters game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPE vs SH Match Details

The SFI Panters Euro vs Southern Hitters contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 6:30 pm IST on December 14, Tuesday.

SPE vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak

Vice-Captain: Sheraz Farrukh

Suggested Playing XI for SPE vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Asad Ali, Ainool Hafiz

Batters: Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan, Rajkumar Rajendran, Sheraz Farrukh, Neranjan Wijesinghe

Allrounders: Atiq Ur Rehman, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Muhammad Syahadat Ramli

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Anwar Rahman

SPE vs SH Probable XIs

SFI Panters Euro: Rajkumar Rajendran, Muhammad Irfan, Sheraz Farrukh(c), Shakti Singh, Ariff Ullah, Akbar Ali, Asad Ali(wk), Aqib Khan, Rizwan Haider, Atiq Ur Rehman, Dilawar Abbas

Southern Hitters: Muhammad Khairaullah Remon, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak(c), Muhammad Syahadat Ramli, Ainool Hafiz(wk), Shankar Sathish, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan, Anwar Rahman, Vishvaruben Kumar, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi, Arief Yusof

