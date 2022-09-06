'Special Feeling': Dinesh Karthik Shares Throwback Pictures Ahead of Super 4 Clash Against Sri Lanka

Dinesh Karthik has grabbed the headlines with his superlative form with the bat. In the last few months, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has been sensational in the shortest format of the game. In addition to his prowess with the bat, Karthik is known for his witty posts on social media.

Recently, the 37-year-old cricketer went down memory lane and tweeted delightful pictures to express his love for the game. Karthik shared two pictures from the 2004 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy and wrote, “Years have passed but playing for has still got that special feeling!”

Years have passed but playing for 🇮🇳 has still got that special feeling! pic.twitter.com/15OqoME0dK — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 5, 2022

Karthik made his International debut in September 2004, but lost his place in the side due to MS Dhoni’s arrival on the international stage. His career has got a second wind due to his tremendous form in the past few months. In the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dinesh Karthik scored 330 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at an explosive strike rate of 183.

Due to his exploits with the bat in the IPL, selectors drafted Karthik back into the national side. The Indian team management now sees Karthik in the role of a pure finisher who can blunt the opposition bowling in the slog overs.

Karthik is currently in the Indian squad playing in the Asia Cup. He was even included in the playing XI in place of Rishabh Pant in the group-stage match against Pakistan. Karthik was replaced with Rishabh Pant in the Super 4 game against Pakistan. But Pant’s average performance against Pakistan on Sunday could force the team management to bring back Karthik in the playing XI.

It remains to be seen how coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma will solve India’s selection conundrum. The team combination is such that they can only include either Karthik or Pant.

