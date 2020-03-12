Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Spectator at Women's T20 World Cup Final Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the MCG said on Thursday.

PTI |March 12, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
A spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here on March 8 has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Melbourne Cricket Ground said on Thursday but insisted that the risk of him infecting others was low.

The final was won by Australia by 85 runs for a fifth world title.

"...a person who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday March 8 has now been diagnosed with COVID-19," the Melbourne Cricket Ground management said in a statement.

"The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has advised of the patron's diagnosis and has classified it as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff. The patron sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42," it added.

The DHHS has recommended that those seated in N42 "should continue to go about their normal routine, with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and should any flu-like symptoms emerge to consult with a medical professional."

