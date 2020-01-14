Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Spectator Gets Two-year Ban for Racially Abusing Jofra Archer

NZC has banned a spectator from attending international and domestic games in the country for two years after he admitted racially abusing Jofra Archer.

Reuters |January 14, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
Spectator Gets Two-year Ban for Racially Abusing Jofra Archer

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has banned a spectator from attending international and domestic games in the country for two years after he admitted racially abusing England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

NZC filed a complaint with the police after failing to "conclusively identify" a spectator who, as Archer explained on social media, had racially abused him during play on the final day of the first test at the Bay Oval in November.

"As a result of their inquiries, police have spoken to a 28-year-old Auckland man who subsequently admitted responsibility for the abuse," said NZC in a statement on Monday.

"He was issued with a verbal warning for using insulting language.

"NZC have since contacted the man and have also written to him, advising of his ban from all international and domestic fixtures in New Zealand until 2022."

If the man attends a fixture and breaches his ban, he will be removed from the venue and may face further legal action.

"We'd again like to extend our apologies to Jofra and the England team management for such an unsavoury incident and reiterate once more that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable," said NZC spokesperson Anthony Crummy.

"We want to thank the NZ Police for their efforts in identifying the person responsible, and for making it clear that this type of behaviour will not be minimised."

He added that NZC would continue to treat offensive language and behaviour seriously, with anti-racist messages to be posted on signs around the grounds, on the big screen, as well as being delivered by announcers at matches.

Also, spectators at all New Zealand venues will be encouraged to use NZC's text alert system to notify ground security of any anti-social behaviour, including racist taunts and abuse.

