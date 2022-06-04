'Speed Can’t Help if You Don’t Have Line, Length & Swing': Pakistan Pacer on Umran Malik

Indian pacer Umran Malik created a big buzz during the IPL 2022 season because of his raw pace and lightning-fast deliveries. The Jammu and Kashmir-born pacer kept on bowling over the 150 km/h mark at regular intervals. And due to his sheer pace, many former cricketers and experts opined that Malik should get a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Along with Malik, Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson also displayed his pace in the IPL 2022 season. Malik held the record for the fastest delivery of the tournament but eventually Gujarat Titans pacer Ferguson snatched it after bowling a delivery at 157.3 km/h in the IPL final against Rajasthan Royals.

Malik and Ferguson might have been in the headlines because of speed but Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has a totally different opinion on this. Shaheen believes that only speed cannot help a bowler. According to him, a bowler needs to maintain good line and length along with speed.

“Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing,” Shaheen said ahead of Pakistan’s ODI series against West Indies

In the recently concluded series against Australia, Shaheen Afridi was in terrific form and the left-arm pacer expects to continue his good run. The 22-year-old admits that hot weather can be a big problem during the series against West Indies.

“The weather is hot but we are looking forward to playing good cricket in it. It would be a tough challenge for the fast bowlers to bowl long spells in summer but as a professional, we are ready to face it.

“This is an important series in terms of World Cup qualification which is why we don’t want to lose any match. Also, West Indies are a strong international side and it is not as if they are sending under-19 players for this series,” explained Shaheen.

Originally the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies was scheduled to be played in December last year but due to multiple Covid-19 cases it had to be postponed. The first match of the series is slated to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on June 8.

