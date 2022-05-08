SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match, May 08, 05:30 PM IST

SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Spirit Women and South Coast Sapphires Women: Spirit Women and South Coast Sapphires Women will meet in the Sunday evening match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 league. The much-fancied game will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 8.

Spirit Women were denied a dream start to their campaign in the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 league. The team lost the opening match to Barmy Army Women by 50 runs. The bowlers did their job well as they restricted Barmy to 125 runs in 20 overs. However, Spirit Women were let down by the batters. They scored only 75 runs. For the team to score its first win, it is important for the willow wielders to put up a good show.

Speaking of South Coast Sapphires Women, they also failed to impress in their first game. South Coast were beaten by Tornadoes Women by 17 runs. The cricket club scored 102 runs while chasing a total of 119.

Ahead of the match between Spirit Women and South Coast Sapphires Women, here is everything you need to know:

SPI-W vs SCS-W T20 Telecast

Spirit Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women game will not be telecast in India

SPI-W vs SCS-W Live Streaming

SPI-W vs SCS-W match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPI-W vs SCS-W Match Details

The SPI-W vs SCS-W match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 05:30 PM IST on May 08, Sunday.

SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kim Garth

Vice-Captain - Sophia Dunkley

Suggested Playing XI for SPI-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce, Babette de Leede

Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Elyse Villani, Gaby Lewis, Bismah Maroof, Kim Garth

All-rounders: Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Sana Mir, Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone

SPI-W vs SCS-W Probable XIs:

Spirit Women: Ayabonga Khaka, Bismah Maroof (c), Chaya Mughal, Natthakan Chantam, Betty Chan, Sophia Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Sarah Bryce (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Sophie Ecclestone

South Coast Sapphires Women: Kim Garth, Kary Chan, Elyse Villani, Babette de Leede (wk), Maryam Omar, Grace Harris, Emma Lai, Natasha Farrant, Gaby Lewis, Sana Mir (c), Shabnim Ismail

