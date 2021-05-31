Spice Isle T10 2021: Full Schedule, Complete Squads, Venues and All You Need to Know

With the T10 format gaining popularity around the globe, the Grenada Cricket Association has come up with an all-new T10 competition known as the Spice Isle T10. A total of six teams namely – the Bay Leaf Blasters, Ginger Generals, Cinnamon Pacers, Nutmeg Warriors, Clove Challengers, and Saffron Strikers, will take part in the inaugural edition of the competition. The tournament will kick off from May 31 and will run till June 11, with three T10 matches set to be played per day. All the matches of the Spice Isle T10 2021 will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George’s, Grenada.

The schedule of the tournament will be in a double round-robin route, with each team playing 10 group stage games in all. The top four teams make it to the semi-finals and the tournament will conclude with the third playoffs, followed by final scheduled on June 11.

Spice Isle T10 2021 squads:

Bay Leaf Blasters: Amikel Dubissette, Alvin Ramnauth, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Ronel Williams, Richard Rogers, Sharkim Edwards

Cinnamon Pacers: Alick Athanaze, Adel Beggs, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javel St Paul, Javed Hazzard, , Josh Edmund, Kenroy Peters, Ken Maturine, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Clove Challengers: Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Cyprian Forsyth, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Deyna George, Denroy Charles, Darron Need, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Tiron Charles , Teddy Bishop

Ginger Generals: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nicklaus Redhead, Nelon Pascal, Roland Cato, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Sunil Narayan, Sheon Andrew

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas, Jevon Andrew, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Sheldon Joseph, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis

Saffron Strikers: Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip, Jelani George, Kendel George, Kem Charles, Lendon Lawrence, Laurie Williams, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ryan John, Ray Charles, Shermon Lewis, Samora Fraser

Spice Isle T10 2021: Full schedule and match timings (in IST)

Monday, May 31:

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 9:30 PM

Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, June 1:

Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM

Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, June 2:

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 11:30 PM

Thursday, June 3:

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM

Friday, June 4:

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 7:00 PM

Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM

Saturday, June 5:

Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM

Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM

Sunday, June 6

Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 9:30 PM

Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 11:30 PM

Monday, June 7:

Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, June 8:

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 7:00 PM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 9:30 PM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, June 9:

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 7:00 PM

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 9:30 PM

Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM

Thursday, June 10:

First semi-final, 7:00 PM

Second semi-final, 9:30 PM

Fifth-place playoff, 11:30 PM

Friday, June 11:

Third place playoff, 7:00 PM

Final, 9:30 PM

Spice Isle T10 2021: Telecast and live streaming details:

While there will be no live TV telecast. However, all games of the Spice Isle T10 will be streamed live on the Fancode website and app in India.

