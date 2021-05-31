Spice Isle T10 2021: Full Schedule, Complete Squads, Venues and All You Need to Know

- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:00 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:00 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:00 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
19:00 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- One-off Test - 7 Jul, WedUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Bulawayo
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:00 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:10 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
10:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
Spice Isle T10 2021: Full Schedule, Complete Squads, Venues and All You Need to Know
The tournament will kick off from May 31 and will run till June 11, with three T10 matches set to be played per day. Check out Spice Isle T10 2021: Full Schedule, Complete Squads, Venues and All You Need to Know
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 31, 2021, 3:08 PM IST
With the T10 format gaining popularity around the globe, the Grenada Cricket Association has come up with an all-new T10 competition known as the Spice Isle T10. A total of six teams namely – the Bay Leaf Blasters, Ginger Generals, Cinnamon Pacers, Nutmeg Warriors, Clove Challengers, and Saffron Strikers, will take part in the inaugural edition of the competition. The tournament will kick off from May 31 and will run till June 11, with three T10 matches set to be played per day. All the matches of the Spice Isle T10 2021 will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George’s, Grenada.
The schedule of the tournament will be in a double round-robin route, with each team playing 10 group stage games in all. The top four teams make it to the semi-finals and the tournament will conclude with the third playoffs, followed by final scheduled on June 11.
Spice Isle T10 2021 squads:
Bay Leaf Blasters: Amikel Dubissette, Alvin Ramnauth, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Ronel Williams, Richard Rogers, Sharkim Edwards
Cinnamon Pacers: Alick Athanaze, Adel Beggs, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javel St Paul, Javed Hazzard, , Josh Edmund, Kenroy Peters, Ken Maturine, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams
Clove Challengers: Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Cyprian Forsyth, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Deyna George, Denroy Charles, Darron Need, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Tiron Charles , Teddy Bishop
Ginger Generals: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nicklaus Redhead, Nelon Pascal, Roland Cato, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Sunil Narayan, Sheon Andrew
Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas, Jevon Andrew, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Sheldon Joseph, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis
Saffron Strikers: Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip, Jelani George, Kendel George, Kem Charles, Lendon Lawrence, Laurie Williams, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ryan John, Ray Charles, Shermon Lewis, Samora Fraser
Spice Isle T10 2021: Full schedule and match timings (in IST)
Monday, May 31:
Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM
Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 9:30 PM
Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 11:30 PM
Tuesday, June 1:
Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM
Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM
Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM
Wednesday, June 2:
Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 7:00 PM
Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM
Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 11:30 PM
Thursday, June 3:
Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM
Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM
Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM
Friday, June 4:
Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 7:00 PM
Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 9:30 PM
Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM
Saturday, June 5:
Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM
Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM
Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM
Sunday, June 6
Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM
Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 9:30 PM
Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 11:30 PM
Monday, June 7:
Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM
Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM
Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM
Tuesday, June 8:
Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 7:00 PM
Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, 9:30 PM
Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM
Wednesday, June 9:
Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 7:00 PM
Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 9:30 PM
Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 11:30 PM
Thursday, June 10:
First semi-final, 7:00 PM
Second semi-final, 9:30 PM
Fifth-place playoff, 11:30 PM
Friday, June 11:
Third place playoff, 7:00 PM
Final, 9:30 PM
Spice Isle T10 2021: Telecast and live streaming details:
While there will be no live TV telecast. However, all games of the Spice Isle T10 will be streamed live on the Fancode website and app in India.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking