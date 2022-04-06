Spice Isle T10 2022: CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The Cinnamon Pacers (CP) and the Ginger Generals (GG) will hope to get off the mark with a win in their first match of the Spice Isle T10 2022 on Thursday, April 7. This game will be hosted at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George at 12:00 am IST.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Team-CP has had a pretty good season in the previous edition of the Spice Isle T10. They finished second in the points table with six victories and three defeats. They defeated the Ginger Generals in the semi-finals to advance to the finals, which they lost to the Nutmeg Warriors by 19 runs. The runners-up will aim for a title finish in this year’s tournament.

In the last edition, Ginger Generals also had a decent campaign winning four of their 10 games. They finished third in the standings and qualified for the semi-finals where they were beaten by the Pacers. However, they made a strong comeback in the third-place playoffs and defeated the Saffron Strikers by eight wickets.

Advertisement

CP vs GG Telecast

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals game will not be telecast in India.

CP vs GG Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CP vs GG Match Details

The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George’s, Grenada on Thursday, April 7 at 12:00 am IST.

CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alick Athanaze

Vice-Captain: Roland Cato

Suggested Playing XI for CP vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Javed Hazzard

Batters: Alick Athanaze, Kimani Melius, Roland Cato

All-rounders: Desron Maloney, Micah Narine, Charles Reynold

Bowlers: McDonald Daniel, Edwards Larry, Jamie Buddy, Bijan Embleton

CP vs GG Probable XIs:

Cinnamon Pacers: Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Micah Narine, Javed Hazzard (WK), Deron Hypolite, Chard Charles, Andrew Sheon, Junior Cyrus, Jamie Buddy, Bijan Embleton, Jonathan Taylor

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato, Mc Donald Daniel, Charles Reynold, Keone George, Kimani Melius, Larry Edwards, Kimo Peters, Samuel Charles (WK), Adrian Thomas, Redhead Nicklaus, Gilon Tyson

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here