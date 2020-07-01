Spike in Coronavirus Cases in Victoria May Affect India-Australia Boxing Day Test

Fresh doubts have been raised over whether or not India's Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne will actually take place.
Victoria's COVID-19 numbers have increased in the past few days, as the situation threatens to send parts of Melbourne into lockdown.
A total of 75 new cases in the city has prompted the application of tougher protocols, including shutting borders with the rest of the country.
This comes just as Cricket Australia cancelled a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe that was set to take place in August.
Zimbabwe were due to play the first match at an undecided venue in north Australia on August 9, with a further clash three days later and a final fixture in Townsville on August 15.
Former Australia skipper Mark Taylor has previously said that the match being moved remains a possibility as he felt it was unlikely the stadium would be at full capacity and that it would not be a great look for the iconic Test.
"Could it move? Obviously, because if you look at what is happening across Australia by Christmas time the MCG may only be able to host 10,000 or 20,000 people which will not look great for an iconic test like Australia and India," Taylor told 'Channel 9'.
"You move that to Optus stadium in Perth or even Adelaide Oval you will get full venues. Adelaide in particular loves seeing the Indians play. The India-Pakistan game in the World Cup sold out in 52 mins or something," he added.
"Those venues specially Perth will be trying hard to get that game as it would look better with full crowds."
The Optus stadium can sit 60,000 supporters and is regarded as the best venue in Australia outside the MCG. Earlier this week red-ball skipper Tim Paine had a also expressed fears that the Boxing Day Test could indeed be shifted from Melbourne.
