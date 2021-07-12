Spinner Took 10 Wickets for 10 Runs, Record Still Stands 89 Years Later

Cricket is a game that is often driven by pure numbers. Now, there are statistics that become synonymous to the game, while there are other numbers that often fade into obscurity. One such record belongs to England’s left-arm spin bowler Hedley Verity. The bowler picked up 10 wickets for 10 runs in a County Championship match in 1932. This spell remains the number one effort even after 89 years. Apart from this feat, Verity has also accounted for legendary batsman Don Bradman the most times in Tests.

He was born in England on 18 May 1905, and he picked up 10 wickets for 10 runs against Nottinghamshire on this day on 12 July 1932 while donning the Yorkshire jersey. This was not the first time Verity had taken 10 wickets. Back in 1931, he took 10 wickets for 36 runs against Warwickshire. He had taken more than 1900 wickets in first class cricket.

Apart from this, Verity also owns the record for taking 14 wickets in a day in Tests. On 25 June 1934, on the third day of the match played at Lord’s, he accounted for 14 Australian batsmen. In total, he grabbed 15 wickets in the match. Owing to this effort, England won the match by an innings and 38 runs. If we take a look at his overall career, he took 144 wickets in 40 matches. He did the feat of taking 5 wickets 5 times and 10 wickets twice.

Most of Bradman dismissals

Australia’s Don Bradman bossed bowlers but even he was cautious against Verity as he dismissed him the maximum number of times in Tests. If we take a look at his first-class record, Verity took 1956 wickets in 378 matches. Also, he managed 5-wicket hauls 164 times and 10 wickets 54 times.

However, the world lost his legend only at the age of 38. Verity joined the army during World War II and post his training stayed in India, Persia and Egypt. In 1943, he was imprisoned by the German army. He lived as a prisoner of war in an Italian prison and eventually passed away owing to his injuries.

