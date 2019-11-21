Spinners Help India Women Complete T20I Series Sweep Over West Indies
India women came out with yet another emphatic performance as they defeated West Indies women by 61 runs in the fifth and final T20I played at the Province Stadium. With the win, the Women in Blue swept the five-match series 5-0.
