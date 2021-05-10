Spinners or Pacers, Our Unit is Such That it Confuses Those Foreign Teams: Mohammed Shami

CRICKETNEXT

Shami is confident that irrespective of the condition of the pitch, both spinners and seamers possess the ability to rattle the opposition batters.

India has always been known for producing world-class spinners. The cricket fraternity has been blessed with many decorated spinners from the Asian nation including the likes of Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Ashwin, and many more. However, in the recent past, it is the pace attack that has managed to make heads turn and has constantly made headlines.

India boasts of having a bolstered and intimidating pace line-up including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, and T Natarajan. The brilliant form of the pacers is a major advantage for Team India as they will be locking horns against New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship followed by a five-match Test series against the English nation.

Ahead of the two marquee events, India’s frontline pacer Shami lavished praises on the team’s lethal bowling line-up saying that having quality bowlers serves as a major advantage as the opposition is confused regarding what pitch to prepare for the Test series. Shami is confident that irrespective of the condition of the pitch, both spinners and seamers possess the ability to rattle the opposition batters.

“I have always felt this way. Be it our spinners or our pacers, our unit is such that it confuses those foreign teams as to the kind of wicket they should prepare for us,”Mohammed Shami told Cricbuzz.

The pacer added that the oppisition teams have knownIndians beingfamous for their spinners. The foreign teams are “aware that Indian pacers are not going to let them breathe” as they have give “major headaches to oppositions” in the past.

The speedster also mentioned that India’s batting unit was already formidable and now the bowling unit has also reached the same standards which are sufficient to give nightmares to any opposition across the globe.

 

