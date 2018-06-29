Spinners Shine Again as India Register Comfortable Series Victory Over Ireland

Chasing 219 to win, Ireland were dismissed for 70 with spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picking three wickets each. Pacers too had a good day with Umesh Yadav picking two wickets - that of Paul Stirling (0) and William Porterfield (14) - and debutante Siddarth Kaul getting in-form James Shannon for 2.
After that it was the spinners who got into the act, as Ireland batsmen failed to put up any kind of resistance. Captain Gary Wilson was the top scorer with 15 runs.
Yadav and Chahal ended with figures of 3/16 and 3/21 respectively.
Earlier, put into bat, India had a new look opening pair with captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul taking the crease, as the team management looked to give maximum players time in the middle before the England series.
Kohli was dismissed cheaply for 9 by Peter Chase, but Rahul's continued his form, scoring a fine 70 off just 36 balls - in an innings which included six sixes and three boundaries. He played only 4 dot balls in the innings.
Suresh Raina played the supporting role, scoring 69 off 45 balls, as the two put together a 106-run stand for the second wicket. Raina preferred his trademark inside out shot over extra cover while Rahul pulled the ball with great ease as both the batsmen made Irish bowlers look pedestrian.
Kevin O'Brien did provide the breakthrough for Ireland as he got KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (0) in the same over. Rahul hit one straight back to the bowler while Sharma mistimed a drive to backward point.
O'Brien also dismissed Raina as it looked like Ireland might just contain India towards the end, however, Hardik Pandya came out all guns blazing as he smashed 32 off just 9 balls - which included four sixes as India ended at 213/4.
First Published: June 29, 2018, 11:50 PM IST