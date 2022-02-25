'Spirit is Still High': Injured Suryakumar Yadav Shares Special Message For Fans

Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series after suffering a hairline fracture in his right hand. Yadav suffered the injury while fielding in the third and final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

The middle-order batter’s exit came as a major blow to India as he was looking in great form. While it’s not clear as to when he will be able to see on the field again, Yadav on Friday assured his fans that his comeback will happen “very soon”.

Posting a picture on his Twitter timeline, the middle order batter thanked fans for their wishes and wrote, “Injuries are always unfortunate but your constant love, support, and uplifting wishes are keeping me going… Spirit is still high, see you all very soon!"

Injuries are always unfortunate but your constant love, support, and uplifting wishes are keeping me going… Spirit is still high, see you all very soon! 😇 pic.twitter.com/DspniPraSj— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 25, 2022

Yadav before getting injured in the last T20I against West Indies scored a quickfire 65 off 31 balls to help India reach a total of 184 in their 20 overs. Stitching a crucial partnership with Venkatesh Iyer, the 31-year-old steered them out of trouble from the score of 93 for 4 in the 14th over. In reply, the visitors could score only 167 runs and India won the match by 17 runs.

Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the series title for his impressive batting performance.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar also suffered a hamstring pull during the match and was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series. Chahar and Yadav will be camping at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries.

Yadav is expected to be fit before the start of the Indian Premier League next month. The middle-order batter is a key player for the Mumbai Indians and was even retained by the franchise going into the IPL mega auction.

IPL is slated to be played between March 26 and May 29 in Mumbai and Pune. The tournament will also see participation from two new franchises taking the team count to 10.

