Spirit of Cricket: Fans Hail Quinton de Kock's Sportsmanship During PBKS vs LSG Clash

Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock received praises from the fans for his amazing sportsmanship during the match against Punjab Kings at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. On the fourth ball of the 13th over, De Kock edged the ball behind the stumps to the wicketkeeper as bowler Sandeep Sharma appealed loudly for the wicket. The on-field umpire gave it not out but De Kock walked out as Sandeep gave a bat on his back for the good spirit.

The southpaw was looking in decent touch and scored 46 runs off 37 balls to stabilize Lucknow’s innings after they lose KL Rahul’s wicket early.

The fans on Twitter were highly impressed with De Kock and hailed his sportsmanship.

Really great sportsmanship from Quinton de Kock. Umpire not given out but he knows got inside edge and he walks backs to the pavillion. Even Sandeep Sharma appreciates this and pat on Quinton de Kock’s shoulder. #LSGvsPBKS #KLRahul #dekock pic.twitter.com/qHnpND1PTx— PrabuDS🕉️✝️☪️❤️ (@dsthala25) April 29, 2022

Great sportsmanship by Quinton De Kock. He knew he knicked it and went away himself. 🙏Reminded me of another great left-handed legend wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. ❤️#LSG #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) April 29, 2022

Good sportsmanship by Quinton de Kock there! 👍👍— Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) April 29, 2022

The warm feeling as a spectator when someone walks when they know they’ve nicked the ball will never grow old; shows it’s more than just a competition of bat and ball ❤️#spiritofthegame #IPL2022 #quintondekock— Sukanya (@Sukanya_C_) April 29, 2022

Lucknow lost the wicket of their in-form skipper KL Rahul early on 6 as he also edged the ball behind the stumps to Jitesh Sharma as Kagiso Rabada got the first wicket of the match.

De Kock shared an 85-run stand alongside Deepak Hooda to rebuild the innings against a quality pace attack which asked some difficult questions to them with the ball.

Earlier, after losing seven tosses on a trot, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal finally won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow.

Punjab decided to play the same XI from their last match where they managed to beat Chennai Super Kings as Shahrukh Khan missed out once again after his poor start to the tournament. Rishi Dhawan managed to retain his place after a fantastic final over against CSK.

Lucknow Super Giants excluded Manish Pandey from the XI as he made place for pacer Avesh Khan on a tricky surface. Pandey has been going through a lean patch as he scored 21 off as many deliveries against Mumbai Indians.

“When dew is not around, it’s quite an even game. It’s important for us to start well, really assess the conditions in the first couple of overs, set-up a really solid base and then enjoy our batting and explode. I have played here before, we’ll have to bat smartly. Manish misses out, Avesh Khan comes in. It’s a high boundary-scoring ground, one extra bowler would give more options. It’ll be a good opportunity for Jason to bat at seven. Ideally wouldn’t want him to bat, but if he does, it’s a good opportunity to show his batting skills," Rahul said at the toss.

