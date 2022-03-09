SPK vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, March 09, 10:00 pm IST

SPK vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Steelpan Strikers and Cocrico Cavaliers: Steelpan Strikers will play against Cocrico Cavaliers in the 27th encounter of the Trinidad T10 Blast. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba will host the game on Wednesday, March 9.

Cocrico Cavaliers are the first team to get ruled out of the playoff race. They are reeling at the rock-bottom in the points table with just one victory from nine league matches. Cavaliers are on a seven-match losing streak and they are expected to hand an easy victory to Strikers on Wednesday.

Steelpan Strikers are doing a decent job in the league. They have won four games while losing three from eight league matches. Leatherback Giants defeated Strikers in their last match by 12 runs. As the tournament is heading towards business days, it is important for the team to win the Wednesday encounter.

Ahead of the match between Steelpan Strikers and Cocrico Cavaliers; here is everything you need to know:

SPK vs CCL Telecast

Steelpan Strikers vs Cocrico Cavaliers game will not be telecast in India.

SPK vs CCL Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPK vs CCL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST on March 9, Wednesday.

SPK vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mark Deyal

Vice-Captain - Kirstan Kallicharan

Suggested Playing XI for SPK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adrian Sehzad Ali

Batters: Kirstan Kallicharan, Evin Lewis, Imran Khan, Nicholas Alexis

All-rounders: Yannick Cariah, Mark Deyal, Joshua James

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Anderson Phillip

SPK vs CCL Probable XIs:

Steelpan Strikers: Imran Khan, Mark Deyal, Uthman Muhammad, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mbeki Joseph, Jahron Alfred, Akeal Hosein, Stephon Ramdial, Ancil Nedd

Cocrico Cavaliers: Anderson Mahase, Denesh Ramdin, Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Alexis, Saiba Batoosingh, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Anderson Phillip, Philton Williams, Yannick Cariah, Joshua James, Hakeem Mitchell

