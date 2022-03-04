SPK vs SCK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, March 04, 10:00 pm IST

SPK vs SCK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Steelpan Strikers and Soca King: Steelpan Strikers will lock horns with Soca King in the 15th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad will host the game on Friday from 10:00 pm IST.

Soca Kings are churning out brilliant performances to stay at the top of the table. The team has won four from their five league matches. The team lost to Leatherback Giants but made a comeback in its last game by defeating Steelpan Strikers by eight wickets.

The encounter between the two sides saw Strikers posting 130 runs in their allotted ten overs. While the batters did a good job, the bowlers failed to impress. Soca King easily completed the target within eight overs.

Overall, Steelpan Strikers have won two games while losing as many. They are fourth in the standings with four points to their name.

Ahead of the match between Steelpan Strikers and Soca King; here is everything you need to know:

SPK vs SCK Telecast

Steelpan Strikers vs Soca King game will not telecast in India

SPK vs SCK Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPK vs SCK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST on March 04, Friday.

SPK vs SCK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Leonardo Julien

Vice-Captain - Mark Deyal

Suggested Playing XI for SPK vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adrian Ali, Leonardo Julien

Batters: Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jesse Bootan

All-rounders: Jason Mohammed, Mark Deyal, Strassark Sankar

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Chadeon Raymond, Vikash Mohan

SPK vs SCK Probable XIs:

Steelpan Strikers: Anthony Alexander, Evin Lewis, Adrian Ali (wk), Vikash Mohan, Jahron Alfred, Imran Khan (c), Ancil Nedd, Uthman Muhammad, Ahkeel Mollon, Mark Deyal, Kirstan Kallicharan

Soca King: Kiedel Glasgow, Leonardo Julien (wk), Jason Mohammed (c), Jesse Bootan, Strassark Sankar, Chadeon Raymond, Kashtri Singh, Sameer Ali, Suraj Suepal, Ravi Rampaul

