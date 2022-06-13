SPK vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, June 13, 09:30 PM IST

SPK vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Steelpan Strikers and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: The table-toppers Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will be eager to continue their winning ride on Monday when they will fight with Steelpan Strikers. The Monday Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be conducted at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers are having a dream ride in the T10 league. They have won all three league games to top the points table. Scorchers defeated Leatherback Giants in their last league game by 13 runs. It was a top performance by the bowlers as Giants were restricted to only 75 runs in their ten overs.

Coming to Steelpan Strikers, they are fourth with a loss and victory each. After losing the first game to Cocrico Cavaliers, Strikers opened their account in the points table by securing a three-run victory over Leatherback Giants.

Ahead of the match between the Steelpan Strikers and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, here is everything you need to know:

SPK vs SLS Telecast

Steelpan Strikers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers game will not be telecast in India

SPK vs SLS Live Streaming

The SPK vs SLS fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SPK vs SLS Match Details

Steelpan Strikers and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will play against each other at the Brian Lara Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on June 13, Monday.

SPK vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Tion Webster

Vice-Captain – Lendl Simmons

Suggested Playing XI for SPK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adrian Ali

Batters: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Mikhil Govia

All-rounders: Jyd Goolie, Jarlanie Seales, Dexter Sween, Imran Khan

Bowlers: Anderson Mahase, Imran Khan, Keishawan Dillon

SPK vs SLS Probable XIs:

Steelpan Strikers: Ahkeel Mollon, Jarlarnie Seales, Imran Khan(c), Jyd Goolie, Lendl Simmons, Marlon Richards, Adrian Ali(wk), Rivaldo Ramlogan, Shazan Babwah, Kiedel Glasgow, Teshawn Castro

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: Hakeem Mitchell, Tion Webster(c), Keagan Simmons, Anthony Alexander, Dexter Sween, Aamir Ali-l, Khary Pierre, Anderson Mahase, Randy Mahase(wk), Mikhil Govia, Kamil Pooran

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here