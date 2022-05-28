Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Final Live: Velocity Look for Maiden Title Against Supernovas

Read more

high on confidence as well, after all they ended the league stage on the top of the table. The two-time champions are definitely a tough side to defeat and the clash between top two teams will be a treat to watch.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Ahead of the exciting face-off, let’s have a look at all the important details of the game:

When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) start?

The finale of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on May 28, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) be played?

The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?

Supernovas vs Velocity match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?

Supernovas vs Velocity match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here