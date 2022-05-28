Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Final Live: Velocity Look for Maiden Title Against Supernovas

Live now
Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Final Live Score Updates: The Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will soon find a winner as Supernovas are ready to lock horns with Velocity in the grand finale on Saturday at the MCS Stadium in Pune. Deepti Sharma & Co made it to the final after knocking out defending champions Trailblazers and won’t miss out on the chance to win their maiden title. Supernovas will be Read More
Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sune Luus, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Meghna Singh, V Chandu, Mansi Joshi, Muskan Malik, Ayushi soni, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya
Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Natthakan Chantham, Ayabonga Khaka, Keerthi James, Shivali Shinde, Maya Sonawane, Aarti Kedar, Pranavi Chandra
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 final between Supernovas and Velocity at MCS Stadium in Pune.
Ahead of the exciting face-off, let’s have a look at all the important details of the game:
When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) start?
The finale of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on May 28, Saturday.
Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) be played?
The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) begin?
The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?
Supernovas vs Velocity match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?
Supernovas vs Velocity match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
